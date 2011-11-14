Van Halen Reportedly Set to Sign with Interscope for New Album

According to multiple sources, Van Halen will finalize a deal with Interscope Records this week for the release of their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new album.

The first report came via the usually realiable Van Halen fan site, Van Halen News Desk, which reported that the deal with Interscope had already happen. Further reports have confirmed the label but say the deal will be finalized this week.

If true, this will mean the new album will be the first Van Halen album not issued on Warner Music in 35 years.

At the Grammy Nominations ceremony on November 30, Van Halen are expected to announce that they will perform at next year's Grammy awards and may also use the opportunity to announce further details of their album, and perhaps even a pending tour.

The new album will be their first studio effort to feature singer David Lee Roth in 27 years.