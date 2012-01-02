Velvet Revolver to Reunite with Scott Weiland for One-Off Charity Gig

The remaining members of Velvet Revolver -- Slash, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan and Dave Kushner -- are set to reunite with former lead singer Scott Weiland for a one-off charity gig in honor of the late songwriter John O’Brien.

The concert, titled 'Love You Madly: A Concert for John O’Brien,' will take place on January 12 at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, and will also feature performance by Tom Morello, Stephen Stills, Sheryl Crow and more.

Weiland was dismissed from Velvet Revolver back in 2008. The band has since been searching for a replacement, and were rumored to be in the process of auditioning Ours vocalist Jimmy Gnecco.