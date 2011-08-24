Aerosmith: Classic Recordings Finally Coming to iTunes

According to a report from The New York Post, Aerosmith's classic albums -- including Rocks, Get Your Wings and Toys in the Attic -- will now finally be made available via Apple's iTunes beginning next month.

Newer Aerosmith material is already available via iTunes, but Aerosmith and their label, Columbia, had not been able to come to a suitable agreement with Apple regarding the sale of the band's most classic material as digital singles.

Their concern, however, seems to have been more monetary in nature, rather than concern over the band wanting fans to purchase the albums as a complete musical statement -- the reason you can't purchase AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" on iTunes.

The announcement follows the major news of the Beatles' catalog finally making it onto iTunes last November.