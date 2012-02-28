Video: Axl Rose Explains Cancelled 2002 Philadelphia Show That Resulted in Riot

Last night, the current incarnation Guns N' Roses continued their string of intimate, small-venue shows with a stop at Philadelphia's Electric Factory.

During the show, frontman Axl Rose took the opportunity to explain and apologize for an incident that took place in the city in 2002. As the story goes, Rose was a no-show for the gig, which infuriated fans, eventually ending in a riot and a handful of people being sent to the hospital.

Speaking to the crowd last night in Philly, Axl explained, "I did cancel the first show at six in the morning, but my manager told me he cancelled it and then didn't. And then Clear Channel wanted us to fuck up because they wanted to end the tour."

He continued, "I got really sick. It had nothing to do with fur coats or basketball games."

For the full speech -- and a performance of "You Could Be Mine" -- check out the video below.