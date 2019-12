John 5 will release his new solo album, God Told Me To, next month, and, of course, we'll have full coverage in an upcoming issue of Guitar World.

To give you a taste of what's to come, check out this video sent over by Jonny Coffin of Coffin Case. It features a look at John 5's GW photo shoot with photographer Travis Shinn.

God Told Me To is out May 8.