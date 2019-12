Last night, the Black Keys hit the stage on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report to perform two tracks off their new album, El Camino. You can check out performance videos for "Lonely Boy" and "Gold on the Ceiling" below.

El Camino, the band's seventh studio album, was released yesterday, December 6.

The Black Keys won a Grammy for their last album, the critically acclaimed Brothers, which won for Best Alternative Music Album.