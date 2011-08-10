Video: The Cars Perform on the Colbert Report

The Cars hit the Colbert Report last night in support of their new album, Move Like This.

After an interview with singer/guitarist Ric Ocasek, the band performed "Keep On Knocking" from the new album. In a web exclusive, the band also played their classic song, "My Best Friend's Girl." Videos of both performances can be seen below.

Guitar World recently spoke with the Cars' Elliot Easton about the band's new album. When asked if the band were intentionally trying for the "classic" cars sound, Easton said: "I don't think we really have a choice in the matter. That's how we play together. It's just the sound of the band. But I'd say that from a song and production standpoint, it doesn't really sound like an ’80s record."

