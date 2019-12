If you thought Chickenfoot III was just some clever joke from Sammy, Satch and crew, think again. According to a new episode of Behind the Foot, there was indeed a Chickenfoot II, but the 'Foot's sophomore album was not to be.

The guys finally come clean and explain why Chickenfoot II never saw the light of the day in the video below. Watch to find out what Sasquatch had to do with the album getting scrapped.