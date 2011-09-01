Video: Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho Joins Deftones on Stage in Helsinki

Earlier this week, Deftones were in Helsinki, Finland as part of their current European tour. What made that particular date so special? The band were joined on stage by Children of Bodom mainman -- and Finnish native son -- Alexi Laiho.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of Alexi playing "Root" with the band below.

While Deftones are still on tour in support of their 2010 effort, Diamond Eyes, the band have made public that they are currently working on new material during any downtime they have from touring.