Video: Deep Purple Post Trailer for Upcoming '1975' Documentary

Will 2013 be the year of Deep Purple?

It's starting to shape up that way. The current version of the band, featuring guitar whiz Steve Morse, are releasing a new studio album in April; they recently posted a mysterious trailer for the upcoming disc.

In terms of archival projects, several of the band's classic releases will be remastered and reissued this year, including Paris 1975, the band's last show with Ritchie Blackmore (before his mid-'80s return). You can read more about that project here.

Now it seems there's an official documentary in the works, and the band have posted a compelling video trailer for the project, which focuses on Deep Purple's mid-'70s lineup featuring Glenn Hughes and guitarist Tommy Bolin.

This is how the still-untitled documentary is described on the band's official YouTube page:

"It is well known that the Woodstock and Altamont festivals in the late '60s were out of control. Bad, brown acid that brought on paralysing bad trips, and a mud bath for a venue that deteriorated into a sewer, are nothing on Deep Purple's tour of Jakarta in 1975. The band's visit - the first to the Indonesian capital by a western rock band - began with excitement, intrigue and a tank-led motorcade from the airport, but soon descended into intimidation, reneged contracts, mayhem, riots, guard dogs, sabotage, death and jail. Welcome to Deep Purple's Jakarta nightmare.....'1975' is the working title and the treatment for the film is currently being written with various production companies in discussion for the rights to this incredible story."

Stay tuned for updates.