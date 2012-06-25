Video: Devin Townsend Project Perform "Planet of the Apes" from 'By a Thread: Live in London 2011'

Devin Townsend Project have posted another performance video from By A Thread: Live in London 2011.

You can check out "Planet of the Apes" below.

Townsend & Co. played four shows in London in November 2011, all of which were dedicated to his most recent album concept — a journey through Townsend's different musical moods.

The project started in 2009 with Addicted and Ki and ended with last year's Deconstruction and Ghost. All four shows were filmed and released this month as By A Thread: Live in London 2011 through HevyDevy Records/InsideOut Music.