Video: Explosions in the Sky Play 'Letterman'

Earlier this week, Texas-based post-rockers Explosions in the Sky hit yet another career milestone, playing their song "Postcard From 1952" on Letterman. You can watch the performance below.

The track comes from the band's latest album, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, which debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard charts earlier this year, just weeks after the band sold out New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

We talked to Explosions guitarist Munaf Rayani on two separate occasions, both before and after the album's release. You can check out the magazine piece on the band here, and the full-length interview here.