Video: Foo Fighters Present Top Ten on 'The Late Show with David Letterman'

Ahead of what should be a memorable weekend at the Grammys for the Foo Fighters, the band stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman to present the "Top Ten Interesting Facts About the Grammy Awards." Check out the video below.

Foo Fighters are nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best Rock Album for Wasting Light.

"The fact that a rock and roll record, made in a garage, completely analog to tape with no help from computers, could be a #1 album around the world, AND get a Grammy nomination for 'Album of the Year,'" said Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in a message to fans last December, "well, these days that's no small feat. It's truly inspiring, and it makes us feel like the luckiest band in the world. So thanks. It means everything to us."

The Foos will also be on hand for not one but two performances, one of which will be a tribute to electronic music along with David Guetta, Deadmau5 and Lil Wayne.