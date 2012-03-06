Video: Gojira Joined Onstage by Devin Townsend, Meshuggah's Fredrik Thordendal at Soundwave Festival

Yesterday, the Land Down Under got a special treat at the Perth stop of Australian's Soundwave Festival. Gojira were joined onstage by Devin Townsend and Meshuggah guitarist Fredrik Thordendal for a performance of "Of Blood & Salt." Check out the fan-filmed footage below.

"Of Blood & Salt" is the only track released so far from Gojira's long in-the-works Sea Shepherd project, an EP that sees the band collaborating with numerous metal all-stars. The five-song EP has been on hold for some time now after a harddrive crash nearly lost all of the band's work. Proceeds from the album are set to benefit The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which works to preserve marine wildlife.

Gojira are at work on the follow-up to 2008's The Way of All Flesh.