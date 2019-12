A Gojira North American tour may still be some time off, but the band played a home show in Montpellier, France, this past Monday. As a special surprise, the band broke out the title track off their upcoming new album, L'Enfant Sauvage.

You can check out a multi-cam mix of the performance below.

If live audio isn't your thing, you can still stream the studio version of "L'Enfant Sauvage" right here.

L'Enfant Sauvage is out June 26 via Roadrunner Records.