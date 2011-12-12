Video: Green Day Cover the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments" for Metallica

As we've reported -- a lot -- Metallica have been celebrating their 30th anniversary for the past week with a series of shows at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

The shows have featured a rotating cast of special guests that makes it seem like virtually everyone wanted to wish Metallica a happy 30th birthday.

Among those who sent along their birthday wishes were Green Day, who posted a video of the band covering the Misfits classic "Hybrid Moments" in honor of Metallica. You can check out the video below. Billie Joe doesn't do a half bad Danzig, does he?

Green Day are reportedly working on the follow-up to 2009's 21st Century Breakdown.