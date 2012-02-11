Video: Guns N' Roses Perform "Civil War" at New York's Roseland Ballroom

Guns N' Roses kicked off a series of intimate shows last night at New York City's Roseland Ballroom.

You can watch good-quality footage of the band performing "Civil War" from last night's show below.

The Roseland show from last night marked the first of three NYC shows the band will play during fashion week, the other two being at Terminal 5 and Webster Hall -- which will be transformed into The Ritz for one night only in honor of the band's famed 1988 show at the venue.

"In many ways, the Roseland show could have happened at any point in the 25 years since the band released its seminal first album, Appetite for Destruction," said a New York Times review.

"The nearly three-hour show was laden with familiar extravagances: grandiose guitar solos, the band’s aggressively priapic stage presence, Mr. Rose’s multiple costume changes and pliant snake dance. Yet it was a far more streamlined production than past outings; it almost started on time, for one, with nary an onstage tantrum."