Video: Gwar Give Relationship Advice

Look, we all go through some hard times when we're trying to make it work with that special someone, but instead of bugging your friends and family with your little problems, why not just do the common-sense thing and ask a heavy metal band full of monsters?

Gwar recently sat down with Fuse TV to answer questions from lovesick, lonely and otherwise relationship-troubled fans, and the results are — as you might expect — hilarious. Watch below.

Gwar are currently out on the road with Municipal Waste for the second leg of their "Return of the World Maggot" tour, and have also begun work on the follow-up to 2010's Bloody Pit of Horror.

"Like any band worth its salt, GWAR is constantly working on new songs," said the band in a statement earlier this month. "What's different now is that the band has its own in-house recording studio/jam space, so everything they do is tracked. There is no release date, no gory details but rest assured of one thing... GWAR is working on a new album, and it will be a tribute to their lost Scumdog brother, Flattus Maximus!"

The character of Flattus Maximus has been retired following the death of longtime Gwar guitarist Cory Smoot in the fall of last year.