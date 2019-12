Check out the new music video for "Ingenue" by Atoms for Peace, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

It finds Yorke dancing once again, just as he did in Radiohead's heavily-.gif'ed "Lotus Flower" video. Both videos were directed and choreographed by the same guys, namely Garth Jennings and Wayne McGregor.

Atoms for Peace's new album, Amok, came out Tuesday.