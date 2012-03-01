Video: Iron Maiden Post North American Tour Commercial

If you weren't already pumped for Iron Maiden's upcoming North American tour, check out the commercial the band have been running in support of their "Maiden England" tour below.

As previously reported, Maiden will be kicking off their 2012 North American tour on June 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can get the full dates here.

"Our intention is to play about two thirds of the original track list of Maiden England," said Bruce Dickinson on what fans can expect, "including some songs we have not played live in a very, very long time, plus other favorites we just know the fans are going to want to hear!"

Maiden have a habit of using between-album tours to pull out deep cuts from their back catalog, with this tour used to revisit tracks from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.