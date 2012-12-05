Video: Izzy Stradlin Performs "Mama Kin" with Aerosmith

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin has made his second public appearance in the span of a few weeks, joining Aerosmith on stage Monday night in Los Angeles for a performance of "Mama Kin." Check out the footage below.

"Mama Kin" appeared on Aerosmith's self-titled debut album 1973 and was subsequently covered by Guns N' Roses for the 1988 EP, G N' R Lies.

Last month, Stradlin appeared at the final two shows of Guns N' Roses' Las Vegas residency, joining the current lineup of the band for a rendition of the Use Your Illusion-era cut, "14 Years."

Also attendance for Monday night's Aerosmith concert was actor Johnny Depp, who performed covers of The Beatles' "Come Together" and Fleetwood Mac's "Stop Messin' Around" with the band. Bonus clips of Depp's performance can be found below as well.

Aerosmith released their latest studio album, Music From Another Dimension!, last month. For the full scoop behind the album, pick up the Holiday 2012 issue of Guitar World right now in our online store.