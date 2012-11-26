Video: Izzy Stradlin Performs "14 Years" with Guns N' Roses

Closing out their first-ever Las Vegas residency with a bang, the current incarnation of Guns N' Roses was joined by original member Izzy Stradlin on both Friday and Saturday night for a rendition of the Use Your Illusion classic, "14 Years." Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Stradlin joined Axl Rose in sitting out the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction earlier this year, issuing a statement beforehand thanking Guns N' Roses fans.

"Big thanks to all my bandmates who helped get us to where we are today," he wrote. "And, of course, thank youto all of the people on this planet (including, but not limited to, the entire universe and beyond, etc., etc., etc.) who have supported Guns N' Roses from day one. Adios, Amigos!"