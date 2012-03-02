Video: Jack White Stars with Lindsay Lohan in 'Saturday Night Live' Commercial

After he collaborated with the Insane Clown Posse and Tom Jones, we thought no one could be paired with Jack White that would really surprise us. That said, White recently appeared in a commercial for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live alongside Lindsay Lohan, and it was pretty bizarre. Check out the video below.

White will be making his first appearance as a solo artist on the March 3 edition of the long-running sketch comedy show over the weekend, presumably performing tracks from his upcoming debut solo album, Blunderbuss, which is due out on April 24 via Third Man Records.

"Love Interruption," the first single from Blunderbuss, is out now on as a 7".