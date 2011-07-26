Video: Jane's Addiction Play "Whores," "Mountain Song" as Terminal 5 in NYC

Pro-shot footage from Jane's Addiction's show at Terminal 5 in New York City has posted online. You can check out the band performing their classics "Whores" and "Mountain Song" below.

As previously reported, the band plan to turn their show at Terminal 5 in New York City into a 3D documentary. Jane's invited fans to film the gig on the new LG Thrill 4G Devices for an hour-long documentary. The documentary will premiere on the LG Thrill 3D YouTube channel on August 4.

Jane's Addiction have also announced the first single from their forthcoming new album, titled "Irresistible Force." The track is taken from The Great Escape Artist, which is tentatively due out on September 27.