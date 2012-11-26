Video: Jeff Beck Joins The Rolling Stones at 50th Anniversary Show for "Going Down"

Over the weekend, The Rolling Stones finally took the stage in the year of their 50th anniversary, delivering a 23-song set to the crowd assembled at London's O2 Arena.

Guests on hand included Mary J. Blige — who added a soulful flavor to "Gimme Shelter" — and guitar legend Jeff Beck, who joined the band for a ripping rendition of "Going Down," the Don Nix tune made famous by Freddie King, and recorded by Beck for 1972's Jeff Beck Group (not to be confused with the Rolling Stones' deep cut, "I'm Going Down").

Check out fan-filmed footage from the performance below. And while you're at it, here's former Stone Mick Taylor's guest appearance from that same night. He performed "Midnight Rambler" with the band.

The Stones are scheduled to play four more shows celebrating their 50th anniversary, including one in Brooklyn at the brand-new Barclays Center and two in Newark, New Jersey.

The band recently released a new greatest-hits package, GRRR!, which included two new songs recorded in Paris earlier this year, "One More Shot" and "Doom and Gloom."