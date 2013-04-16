Video: Jeff Beck Performs "Going Down" at Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton's fourth Crossroads Guitar Festival took place this past Friday and Saturday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Besides Clapton, this year's lineup included Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Jimmie Vaughan, the Allman Brothers Band, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Cray and Vince Gill.

Below, check out some fan-filmed footage of Beck performing "Going Down," the Don Nix tune made famous by Freddie King and recorded by Beck for 1972's Jeff Beck Group album. That's Beth Hart on vocals and Tal Wilkenfeld on bass.

The two-night festival was the culmination of Clapton's US tour, which kicked off March 14 in support of his new album, Old Sock. All profits from the festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent people.