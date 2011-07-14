Video: Jimmy Page Joins the Black Crowes On Stage in London

Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page joined the Black Crowes on stage last night, Wednesday, July 13, at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, England, for a performance of the song "Shake Your Money Maker." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

This is not the first time Page has performed live with the Black Crowes. In October of 1999, Page teamed up with the band for a two-night performance of material from the Led Zeppelin catalog, as well as old blues and rock standards. A live album, Live At The Greek, was recorded during these shows and released in February 2000.