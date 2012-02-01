Video: Joe Perry Covers Bob Dylan on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno'

Monday night, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to perform his cover of Bob Dylan's "Man of Peace."

Perry recorded a version of the Dylan classic for Chimes Of Freedom: The Songs Of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International, a new musical project from Amnesty International.

As for a new Aerosmith album, Perry may be waiting for singer Steven Tyler to finish up this season of American Idol. According a recent interview with Tyler, the album is almost done, but he still had to contribute lyrics/vocals.

In a recent interview with QMI Agency, Perry said: "It definitely has a feel like some of the early stuff. We've tried to bring that back. People are always asking for something that sounds like the old stuff, but you can't rewrite 'Mama Kin' or 'Same Old Song And Dance'. All you can do is go in and start from the same place you started when you made those records."