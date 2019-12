Video: John Petrucci Plays, Discusses Ernie Ball Cobalt Electric Guitar Strings

Here's a new video of Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci playing and discussing Ernie Ball's new Cobalt guitar strings.

"I got a set a while back, and I was really amazed by what I heard," says Petrucci in the video. "The first thing I noticed is the strings felt buttery and soft under my fingers -- not as cutting, more comfortable."

Ernie Ball recently announced the new line of electric bass and guitar strings, which is made out of cobalt, the most magnetically active material. Ernie Ball's patent pending advancement in technology stems from a nine-year pursuit in researching materials that give guitarists and bassists a new-and-improved voice.

And speaking of Petrucci ...

