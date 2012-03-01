Video: Ernie Ball Announces New Cobalt Strings with $5,000 Prize Package

Ernie Ball recently announced their new line of electric bass and guitar strings, made out of the most magnetically active material – Cobalt.

Ernie Ball's patent pending advancement in technology stems from a nine-year pursuit in researching materials that give guitarists and bassists a new-and-improved voice.

Cobalt provides a stronger magnetic relationship between the pickups and strings, resulting in a string set that provides an extended dynamic range, incredible harmonic response, increased low end and crisp, clean highs. The new Cobalt Slinkys are also soft and silky to the touch, making string bending a breeze. Cobalt Slinkys have already drawn praise from artists including Metallica, Slash, Steve Morse, Joe Bonamassa and many more.

