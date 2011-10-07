Judas Priest to Perform on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' Tonight

I don't know if it's something in the air -- or the fact that it seems like everyone is on tour or releasing an album right now -- but there have been a lot of great musical performances on late-night TV lately. Foo Fighters and Roger Waters, Pearl Jam covering Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Mastodon -- this list goes on.

That trend will continue tonight, as the metal gods themselves, Judas Priest, will be performing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. This one should definitely be worth staying home from the bar for a bit to catch.

The North American leg of Priest's Epitaph World Tour kicks off October12 in San Antonio.

As previously reported, Judas Priest will release The Chosen Few on October 11. The compilation features a track listing picked by some of rock and metal's elite, including James Hetfield, Steve Vai, Lemmy, Zakk Wylde and more.