Video: Judas Priest Release Trailer for 'Epitath' DVD/Blu-Ray

Judas Priest will celebrate their 40th year as recording artists May 28 with the release of Epitath, a new live DVD and Blu-ray. The release, which precedes a new studio album by the band (The guys are reportedly hard at work at the moment), will be issued through Legacy Recordings.

The Epitath track listing revisits the closing date of the 50-week Epitaph World Tour, which was captured live at London’s HMV Hammersmith Apollo on May 26, 2012. The 23 tracks include at least one song from each of the band’s 14 studio albums, from 1974’s Rocka Rolla (“Never Satisfied”) to 2008’s Nostradamus (“Prophecy”).

Judas Priest's current lineup is lead singer Rob Halford, lead guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill and drummer Scott Travis.

Check out the new Epitath trailer video below, and tell us what you think in the comments!