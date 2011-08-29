Video: Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones Joins Seasick Steve at UK's Reading Festival

Former Led Zeppelin bassist -- and current stage-hopping multi-instrumentalist -- John Paul Jones joined bluesman Seasick Steve during his performance at England's Reading Festival on Saturday, August 27.

Check out the video of "It's a Long, Long Way," below.

This was the third recent UK festival show where Jones and Seasick Steve have performed together; there was an Isle Of Wight show in June and the iTunes Festival in London last month. That show also featured Jack White and Alison Mosshart of Dead Weather.

Jones also played on Seasick Steve’s 2011 album, You Can’t Teach An Old Dog New Tricks.