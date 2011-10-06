Video: Man Fends Off Drunken Intruder with Guitar

According to MyFoxDC.com, a Virginia man -- presumably with balls of steel -- used a slightly used acoustic guitar to drive an intruder from his home early Saturday morning.

According to the report, Sean MacSorley of Manassas, Virginia, encountered a belligerent drunk in the street outside his home. After trying to start an altercation with MacSorley, the man then followed him into his home when he tried to get away to call the cops. Upon seeing the drunk enter his home, MacSorley then went all El Kabong on him and beat him away -- not once, but twice -- with an acoustic guitar.

Check out the video below for more:

