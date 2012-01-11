Video: Metallica Covered by Baltic Guitar Quartet

Aside from being one of the most successful bands of all time, Metallica are perhaps the most covered band of all time, with the exception of maybe the Beatles.

This video comes to us courtesy of the Baltic Guitar Quartet, who recently invited double bass solosit Guy David Tuneh to perform with them in the Berliner Philharmonie. As part of the performance, the five musicians covered Metallica's "The Unforgiven" and "Enter Sandman," both off the band's eponymous 1991 album. You can watch video of the entire performance below.

And speaking of the Black Album, Metallica have stated in a recent interview that their next album is to be "a heavier Black Album." You can read more from Kirk and Lars' recent interview with Rolling Stonehere.