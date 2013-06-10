Video: Metallica Perform 'Kill 'Em All' During Surprise Appearance at Orion Music + More Festival

Over the weekend, Metallica surprised the crowds at the Orion Music + More Festival in Detroit by appearing under a fake name to perform their 1983 debut album in its entirety.

During a slot scheduled for a band called Dehaan, Metallica suddenly appeared on the Vans Damage Inc. stage to perform every note of Kill 'Em All. The Dehaan show took place Saturday, but Metallica weren't scheduled to perform (as Metallica) until Sunday as the festival headliners.

The fake band is named after actor Dane DeHaan, who stars in the band's new 3D film, Through The Never.

Kill 'Em All was released in July 1983, so the band were quietly celebrating its 30th anniversary at Orion.

Here's Metallica's Dehaan set:

01. 'Hit The Lights'

02. 'The Four Horsemen'

03. 'Motorbreath'

04. 'Jump In The Fire'

05. '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth'

06. 'Whiplash'

07. 'Phantom Lord'

08. 'No Remorse'

09. 'Seek And Destroy'

10. 'Metal Militia'

Expect more Orion videos this week!