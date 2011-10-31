Video: Metallica Play First-Ever Concert in India

Last night, Metallica took the stage in front of over 30,000 fans for their first-ever concert in India. You can check out footage from the concert below.

Metallica's first trip to India didn't pass without incident, however, as the band were forced to cancel a planned show near New Delhi on Friday night due to "serious technical issues."

Despite a slight rain delay on Sunday night, Metallica took the stage around 8:30 p.m. local time in Bangalore. It's reported than thousands of fans made last-minute trips from New Dehli for a chance to see Metallica.