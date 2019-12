Metallica have just posted a 45-minute (!) video recap of the final show of their 30th anniversary celebration, which can be seen below.

The last night of their four-night stay at the Filmore in San Francisco featured appearances by Dave Mustaine, Llyod Grant, Jason Newsted, Ron McGovney, Hugh Tanner, Bob Rock and Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler.

You can check out video footage of all of Dave Mustaine's performances with Metallica right here.