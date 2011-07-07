Trending

Video: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax Jam the Misfits' "Die, Die My Darling"

As has become custom, at last night's Big Four show at Fiera Open Air Arena in Milan, Italy, Metallica invited members of Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax onstage for the now-expected "Big Four jam." Fans expecting the bands to jam on the Diamond Head classic "Am I Evil?" were in for a surprise, however, as the bands instead played the Misfits classic "Die, Die My Darling."

You can check out video of the performance below.

You can also watch pro-shot footage of Metallica's set from the July 3 Gothenburg Big Four show here, and footage from Anthrax's set from the same show here.

The bands of the Big Four -- Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax -- will be bringing their show stateside for a second time in September, playing Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., on September 14.