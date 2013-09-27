Video: Metallica Visit Howard Stern Show — Interview and Performance

As we reported earlier today, Metallica visited New York City this weekend. They performed at the Apollo Theater Saturday night, at Yankee Stadium Sunday and at Howard Stern's radio studio this morning.

The guys at Stern's SiriusXM satellite radio show must work incredibly fast because they've already posted a video from Metallica's visit, and you can check it out below.

The heavily edited three-minute clip features bits of "One," "Nothing Else Matters," an interview with the band and a whole lot more.

For those of you who don't know, the guy they keep cutting to is Richard Christy, who works as a writer and producer on Stern's show. You can hear his reaction to Metallica's visit via the Soundcloud player below the video.

Check it out below!