Video: Municipal Waste Guitarist Ryan Waste Shows off the Scars on His Signature MW Guitar

In a new video, Municipal Waste guitarist Ryan Waste shows off the scars that years of thrashing (and bashing) have accumulated on his one-of-a-kind MW guitar. Watch below.

Fernandes Guitars announced recently that they would be partnering up with Ryan on the custom left-handed Fernandes V-Hawk guitar, which features a Kahler tremolo, large diamond shape inlays, killswitch and a Seymour Duncan JB humbucker.

"I feel right at home with Fernandes," Waste said recently. "I've shared beers and stories with the whole crew and we have a lot in common. The guitar is top notch and fits my straight-forward style to a ‘V.’ For the next order of business, Fernandes is making me a new and improved MW AX. It will be hard to choose which of these two incredible guitars to play!"

Municipal Wast will release their new album, Fatal Feast, on April 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Stay tuned next week for the Guitar World interview with Ryan, in which we'll discuss all things Fatal Feast, including why the guy on the album cover looks mysteriously like Captain Kirk.