Video: Nine Inch Nails on 'Dance Party USA' in the Late '80s

"Many years ago, a young and naive Nine Inch Nails were asked what TV shows they'd be interested in appearing on," Trent Reznor wrote yesterday via Twitter, "As a joke (and likely drunk), they thought of the most absurd choice they could come up with at the time. They were then informed their bluff had been called and were actually booked on said show."

Reznor is referring to the surfacing of a hilariously dated bit of footage that just appeared online of Nine Inch Nails on Dance Party USA back in the late '80s. You can watch the clip below.

Reznor continued on his self-deprecating Twitter rant, saying, "They hopped in their Honda Civic touring vehicle (hatchback) and travelled many miles to (I think) NJ for the big show. They had a laugh making fun of the people, their fashion choices and hairstyles. Life was good. Years later, the internet is discovered... There's a moral in there somewhere."

He would later add: "Come to think of it, Skrillex may indeed owe me some publishing on that hairdo..."