Video: Paul Gilbert and Nathan East's "One Chord Challenge"

In this video, which was posted earlier this week by Artistworks, guitarist Paul Gilbert and bassist Nathan East show the world what you can do with one chord.

The video is part of a series featuring more than two hours of playing, discussion and analysis in the ArtistWorks Online Bass School, which is hosted by East.

The premise: Gilbert asks East, who spent several years as Eric Clapton's bassist, what he would do if he were sentenced to a prison term of playing in the key of A for 20 minutes. (Don't worry — the video isn't 20 minutes long.)

East's online bass lessons include dozens of hours of pre-recorded videos and the ability to submit practice clips to East and get video feedback from the master himself.

For more information, head here. For more information about ArtistWorks' Online Rock Guitar School with Paul Gilbert, head here.