Last night on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Pearl Jam debuted a brand new track. Titled, "Olé," the track sounds like something straight off Vitalogy -- a hard, fast-paced rocker ala "Spin the Black Circle."

You can check out video of the performance below, and download the song by clicking here.

Pearl Jam were guests on Fallon, along with director Cameron Crowe, in support of their upcoming documentary, Pearl Jam Twenty.