Pearl Jam debuted two new songs this past Friday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The songs, "Lightning Bolt" and "Future Days," are from their upcoming album, Lightning Bolt, which will be released October 15.

Check out both fan-filmed videos below — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!

Lightning Bolt will be the band's 10th studio album and their first since 2009's Backspacer. You can check out the album's first single, "Mind Your Manners," right here.