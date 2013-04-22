Video Premiere: "Elevate" by The Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy

The Winery Dogs — a new band featuring guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy — have released a new music video for the guitar- and bass-heavy "Elevate," a track off the band's upcoming debut album, The Winery Dogs.

This is the first single from the band, which is planning a tour of Japan this summer.

For more about the band and the new album — which should be released May 15 in Japan via Victor Entertainment — visit the band's Facebook page.

While you're at it, check out our interview with Sheehan from earlier this month, right here.

The Winery Dogs Track Listing:

01. Elevate / 02. Desire / 03. We Are One / 04. I’m No Angel / 05. The Other Side / 06. You Saved Me / 07. Not Hopeless / 08. One More Time / 09. Damaged / 10. Six Feet Deeper / 11. Criminal / 12. The Dying / 13. Regret