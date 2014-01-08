Video: Queens of the Stone Age Perform on 'Austin City Limits' — Plus Online Exclusive

Queens of the Stone Age made their Austin City Limits debut last week.

It was an epic, hour-long performance, all of which you can watch below.

Also, be sure to check out the bottom video, which is an online-exclusive performance of "Like Clockwork."

For more about Austin City Limits, including the show's schedule (and a behind-the-scenes feature pertaining to QOTSA's appearance), visit acltv.com.

Austin City Limits Web Exclusive: Queens of the Stone Age "Like Clockwork" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.