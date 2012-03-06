Video: Radiohead Debut Two More New Songs Live

Last night in Dallas, Texas, Radiohead broke out two more new songs, "The Amazing Sounds of Orgy" and "Skirting on the Surface," for the first time. You can watch video of the performances below.

Some fans may recognize "Skirting the Surface" as being a reworked version of a song Thom Yorke has performed before with Atom for Peace.

This marks four total new tracks that we know of this tour, with the band premiering two other new tracks -- "Cut a Hole" and "Identikit" -- last week during the first date of their North American run in Miami. Click here to listen.

Yesterday, the band also added more dates to their North American tour schedule. Get all of the new dates here.