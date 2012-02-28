Video: Radiohead Debut Two New Songs Live in Miami

Last night, Radiohead kicked off their latest run of North American shows in Miami, playing two new songs in the process. Check out footage of "Cut a Hole" and "Identikit" below.

Radiohead are well-known for road testing new songs, and there's no telling how/if the songs will eventually be released. Two tracks the band played live on many occasions last year, "The Daily Mail" and "Staircase," were released as downloads late last year.

Watch video of Radiohead performing "The Daily Mail" on Saturday Night Livehere.