Video: Radiohead Perform on Saturday Night Live

This past weekend, Radiohead played the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which featured Alec Baldwin hosting for a record 16th time. The performance, which can be seen below, marks the band's first performance on the show since 2000.

To go ahead and answer the two questions you undoubtedly have on your mind: no, they weren't featured in a Lonely Island sketch, and yes, Thom Yorke did dance.

Radiohead are set to play New York City later this week, their first U.S. dates in support of their latest album, The King of Limbs.